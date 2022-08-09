CLEVELAND (WJW) — The summer of 2022 has had over a dozen days reaching 90°F or higher, so it might be hard to imagine the frigid temperatures and piles of snow that will inevitably be here this coming winter season.

The first day of winter officially arrives on Dec. 21 and, you guessed it, cold temperatures and snow will join it, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Extended Winter Weather Forecast.

The almanac says that along the east coast, and specifically over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes area, residents may see a winter mix zone with places to the north of it seeing precipitation fall more as snow – at times, a lot of it.

Extra flannel sheets might be necessary in Northeast Ohio homes. The almanac is forecasting that along with snow, winter will feel unreasonably cold in the Great Lakes region, especially in January.

And as sure as the sun will rise, we’ll slip back into spring after the vernal equinox. A lion-like end to March is expected with a wide variety of weather conditions, “from heavy snows to torrents of rain to gusty thunderstorms across much of the nation,” according to the almanac.