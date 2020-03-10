Governor Mike DeWine makes recommendations to help prevent spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is recommending indoor sporting events eliminate spectators to avoid the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health Tuesday, there are still only three confirmed cases in Ohio, 15 people are now being tested for the illness. Fourteen people have tested negative.

DeWine also recommended that colleges and universities go to remote learning which means no in-person instruction. He also recommended they stop school-sanctioned international travel and screen anyone who traveled internationally or spent time on a cruise ship during spring break.

The governor is not recommending the closure of K-12 schools, but said parents, principals and superintendents need to prepare for the possibility.

DeWine is recommending sports events from the high school level to college and professional prohibit spectators for indoor events. This includes the NCAA March Madness tournament, which kicks off with four games in Dayton on March 17 and 18.

He said outdoor sports can continue but that could change.

He added that prisons and nursing homes should suspend visitations and only allow critical contractors inside, and to take the temperature for those who are permitted.

DeWine said it’s up to Ohioans to make these “tough decisions” to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He said at this time, these are just recommendations and have not been mandated yet, but that they are putting the responsibility on Ohioans to stay away from crowded spaces.

He said these recommendations were a unanimous decision from a team of healthcare professionals and experts as the best way to move forward.

“You can’t get in front of it…because you’re not stopping it from coming in but we’re slowing it down,” said DeWine. “The goal is to dramatically slow down the spread, thus saving lives and at the same time, getting us through this period. We don’t know how long this period is going to be, but this period of danger.”