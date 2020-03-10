Governor DeWine to issue update on coronavirus in Ohio at 2 p.m. Watch live here

1  of  2
Governor to hold press conference

Governor DeWine will hold a press conference Tuesday to address the coronavirus response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.

This post will update with new information.

