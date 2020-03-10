Governor DeWine to issue update on coronavirus in Ohio at 2 p.m. Watch live here

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Ohio Statehouse.
This post will update with new information.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.