Governor DeWine discusses new state budget, foster care focus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a press conference Thursday morning, Governor DeWine discussed where some of the new Ohio state budget’s $75 million dollars will be going within the next two years.

The budget is heavily child based, with $20 million dollars going towards The Ohio START program, $24 million dollars to Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Foster Care Program, and $20 million dollars for evidence based programs that aim to keep children out of foster care.

“Our first job is to keep children out of foster care, and to do that in a way that keeps them safe but provides the kinds of services and resources to their family that they need in order to stay where they should be, with their home,” said Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption President & CEO Rita Soronen.

Also in the budget, a focus on education. Over $20 billion dollars will be going towards Ohio’s 1.7 million K-12 public school students, along with $108 million dollars towards improving and expanding Ohio’s charter schools.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad says while it’s nice the state has a funding formula for school districts, their district won’t see much funding from the state. “We’re only receiving about 100,000 dollars more next year, about about 30 thousand the next year. We’re just about to the place we were in 2018 2019 with state foundation funding,” said Dr. Cozad.

Another big part of Ohio’s 2 year budget involves community safety. Governor DeWine announced $10 million dollars in grants will help provide body cameras for police officers, $13 million will go into Ohio’s Narcotics Intelligence Center, and $1 million in hiring and recruiting well trained and diverse officers. “It’s only when we have peaceful neighborhoods, safe communities that this state can grow and this state can flourish,” said Governor DeWine.