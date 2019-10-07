Gov. to reveal proposal for gun control legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to unveil legislation addressing gun violence Monday.

The announcement will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Columbus. You can watch that announcement live on WDTN.com.

The legislative proposal will contain parts of the governor’s 17-point STRONG Ohio plan to limit gun violence that will require changes in Ohio law.

The announcement comes two months after the deadly mass shooting in the Oregon District in which nine people are killed and 27 other injured.

Following the shooting, Governor DeWine spoke out about expanding background checks on gun purchases, strengthening gun crime penalties, and increasing access to mental health treatment.

The governor will be joined by elected officials and leaders from across Ohio who support his plan. Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will both be in attendance.

2 NEWS will bring you complete coverage online and on air starting during First at 4.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.