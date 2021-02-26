Gov. DeWine plans more funding for ‘underinvested’ Ohio Foster Care System

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – In a press conference Friday morning, Governor Mike DeWine addressed the need to provide more money for the Ohio Foster Care System, calling it ‘Investing in Ohio’s Future.’

“We have underinvested in our children’s agencies for a long time. Last budget we really started to pick that up. Our budget this year continues that and expands that,” said Governor DeWine.

The new budget expansion gives $32 million dollars towards growth of Ohio’s START Program, $24 million towards Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, and $10 million for Foster Parent Recruitments. “Right now just about 8 thousand families are licensed to care for about 15 thousand children. We need more foster parents,” said Governor DeWine.

Another $10 million will go towards evidence based programs, $1.5 towards expanding university partnership programs to get more students into the field of fostering, and $1 million towards new statewide ombudsman for the Ohio Foster Care System.

During the conference, Governor DeWine brought on Danica Pingle, who’s a family peer mentor at The Ohio START program. Pingle gave birth to her son when she was 15, then turned to substance abuse shortly after.

“Throughout my addiction it took me down multiple dark paths…ultimately to child welfare cases where I did lose custody of my son,” said Pingle. Since then, Pingle has regained the custody of her now 12 year old son and is five years clean.

“Our family is whole today. Thankfully to all the supports that I have, and today I get to use those experiences to help other parents so they can achieve that too,” said Pingle.

To learn more about becoming a legal foster parent in Ohio, click here.