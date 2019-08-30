Gov. DeWine meets with religious leaders in Springfield to push gun measures

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine met with dozens of faith leaders in Springfield Friday to talk about his 17-point plan to reduce gun violence. The legislature doesn’t meet again until September 10th, but the Governor is trying to build momentum now.

Governor DeWine says, “The ultimate function of government is to keep people safe, and that’s what this bill is able to do.”

It’s been more than three weeks since Governor Mike DeWine proposed a comprehensive, 17-point plan to reduce gun violence. He plans to link them together in one bill, but the legislature has been in recess, unable to debate it.

“I’ve asked people who might be concerned we’re violating the Second Amendment to wait to see the language. We’re working every day with the second amendment community.”

So far, few Republicans have backed the plan and DeWine admits gun rights advocates have questions. The Governor is addressing them head-on. His plan would require proof in court, and a judge’s approval, that someone is unfit to have a firearm.

Governor DeWine says, “We have more due process built in this proposed bill than any other state that has ever looked at it. We’re not going to take anyone’s guns away unless there’s a full hearing in court.”

This bill could test how much influence the Governor has over fellow republicans in the state legislature. We asked what it would say about his leadership or the legislature if he can’t get the Republican caucus on board? The Governor says, “Well we’ll take it one step at a time. This is a process we need to go through in working with the second amendment community and also the state legislature.”

Governor DeWine says he’s making three guarantees to the people of Ohio: this bill will be constitutional, it will have a chance to pass, and each component will make a difference in keeping people safer.

