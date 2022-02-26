COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine is showing his support and solidarity with Ukraine.

The governor declared Sunday, February 27, 2022, a statewide Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine following the invasion of Russia. The Ukraine flag will also fly at the Ohio Statehouse and Governor’s Mansion.

DeWine also directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice. Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with vodka sold in Ohio.

Russian Standard is sold under the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka. The Ohio Division of Liquor Control directed retailers to immediately pull those brands from their shelves. The DOLC estimates there are approximately 6,400 bottles made by Russian Standard currently for sale in Ohio. All other brands of vodka sold in Ohio are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.