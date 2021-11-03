COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not be participating in any in-person events this week due to exposure to the coronavirus.

DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to two staff members who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Both of the DeWines have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters. They have tested negative for COVID-19 at this time and have no symptoms, according to the release.

As a precaution, however, they won’t be attending any previously scheduled events through Sunday and will continue to be tested daily for COVID.