DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure overhead will keep the Miami Valley under mainly clear skies, not only Friday night, but for the rest of the weekend. While Tropical Storm Ophelia will be moving up the Eastern Seaboard bringing soaking rains, the aforementioned high will keep us dry here.

It’ll be a few degrees cooler this weekend–upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday–however, this is more typical for mid to late September temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 53

SATURDAY: Sunny and a little cooler. High 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Continued comfortably cool. Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Seasonably warm. High 78

The Miami Valley will remain dry on Monday and even for much of Tuesday before a frontal boundary starts to bring an increasing threat for some much-needed rain. As of now, our best chance of rain will come Wednesday into Thursday.