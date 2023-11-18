DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure now centered near St. Louis, Missouri continues to bring pleasant, if not a little chilly weather to the Miami Valley. As it slides to our southeast on Sunday, we’ll enjoy sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 50s.

While clouds will thicken on Monday, any rain associated with our next weathermaker should hold off until later in the evening with widespread rain likely overnight into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 32

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 56

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Low 36

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of a rain shower moving in by early evening. High 50

A vigorous low will move out of the southern Plains and northeast toward the Miami Valley. Widespread, soaking rain Monday night and Tuesday could drop upwards of one inch across the area. Rain will taper off Tuesday evening and will be followed by a stretch of dry weather for the remainder of the week, including Thanksgiving Day and the big shopping day on Black Friday.