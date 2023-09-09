DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure across the Upper Great Lakes will keep the Miami Valley dry Saturday night and Sunday with comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

This same high will keep a frontal boundary, now over the Northern Plains, at bay for the next couple of days. As the high starts to break down and move out on Monday, clouds will increase with rain showers moving in for Monday night and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortably cool. Low 59

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable with increasing sunshine mid to late afternoon. High 79

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A little warmer, yet still quite comfortable. High 82

Any Tuesday showers will generally be on the light side, but every drop is needed with only 0.13″ falling at Dayton International Airport since August 24. It will turn cooler after the cold front passes through with highs struggling to reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.