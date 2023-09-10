DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure continues to bring rather tranquil weather to the Miami Valley, but it’ll only last another day before changes head our way.

After a mainly clear Sunday night, Monday will bring a good deal of sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures as winds shift and become more south/southwesterly. The aforementioned high will slide eastward and allow a stalled frontal boundary to pass across the Miami Valley during the day on Tuesday. As it does, it’ll trigger a few showers and perhaps even an isolated thunderstorm or two before cooler air starts to move in by midweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 56

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. High 81

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of shower before dawn. Low 63

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers likely along with an isolated thunderstorm. High 74

Unseasonably cool air will arrive on the heels of the cold frontal passage with temperatures struggling to even reach the 70-degree mark both Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the chilly air, skies will be mostly sunny the remainder of the week with a slight warm-up heading into and through the weekend.