DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure will bring pleasant weather to the Miami Valley Saturday evening and Sunday. In fact, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s, it’ll be a near picture-perfect day for Dad on Father’s Day.

We’ll be watching an area of low pressure–now in the southern Plains–that will move south of our area on Monday, but may be just close enough to bring us a few showers along with an isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low 59

FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

A summer-like pattern will set up for the remainder of the week–just in time for the official start of Summer on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., often referred to as the longest day of the year. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine throughout much of the week with more humid, sticky conditions by week’s end. Outside of a pop-up shower or storm on Tuesday, our next best chance of rain will come Friday into Saturday.