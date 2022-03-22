DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The civil rights investigation into the 2018 closure of Premier Health’s Good Samaritan Hospital has come to an end.

According to a statement from the Office of Civil Rights of the US Department of Health and Human Services, sufficient evidence was not found to prove Premier Health was in violation of Title VI or Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010.

“OCR did not find sufficient evidence to prove that Premier violated either Title VI or Section 1557 as alleged under the Complainant’s complaint,” said the statement.

The statement said that the Complainant alleged that Premier Health’s closure of Good Samaritan Hospital and the expansion in suburban and rural areas “adversely and disparately” affected African Americans and women. The Complainant further alleged that Premier Health was in violation of Title VI and Section 1557.

The Office of Civil Rights said the complaint has been closed.