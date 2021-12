DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders from across the Miami Valley will gather at Dayton Children’s to help bring some joy to the Christmas season.

At the event, first responders gather on hospital grounds and flash their emergency lights. Visitors then get to view the festivities up close, on foot. It is also meant to bring some holiday cheer to the children who will be staying at the hospital during the holiday season.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. at Dayton Children’s.