CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free Father’s Day weekend.

A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the waived license.

“During these two days, all Ohio residents are invited to experience Ohio’s fantastic public fishing opportunities,” Ohio State Parks and Watercraft wrote on its Facebook page.

Find the full Ohio Division of Wildlife fishing regulations guide right here.

(Ken Jarosik)