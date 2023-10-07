DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Take a trip to the past this weekend in Trotwood.

The 24th annual Pioneer Harvest Fest is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival takes place at Iams Homestead Museum, located at 349 South Broadway St. in Trotwood.

Eat food and experience pioneer living with various activities and demonstrations available throughout the day. Food available includes kettle-cooked chili and hot dogs over an open fire.

Many antiques will be on display, including tractors, trailers and tools in the 1854 barn. The Trotwood Fire Department will also have a 1928 Ahrens Fox fire engine on display.

Children’s activities, rope making and handcraft demonstrations will be available all day in the barn.

Admission is free. Learn more about the event here.