Go 4th celebration causes visitors to reflect on Independence Day in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – July 4th kicked off the Go 4th Celebration held in Kettering annually.

“This is an amazing event it’s really like the city’s gift back to the residents each year,” said Claudine Bennett, marketing supervisor with the Parks and Recreation department.

The event included food, fun, and a whole lot of red white and blue. There was a patriotic ceremony where the American flag was presented by a local boyscout troop and veterans attending the event were honored. during the ceremony, city of Kettering officials also delivered a proclamation declaring July 2019 Parks and Recreation Month.

“We love bringing the entire community together to celebrate Independence Day,” said Bennett. “A lot of people can connect to this tradition with some of their own families but its also a tradition with many of us as employees to celebrate with them and so it’s a really great, fun time to spend with each other.”

The festivities continued in Delco Park despite rain in the afternoon. Some visitors reflected on why they were out celebrating in the park.

[Today is] the day we gained our independence so it’s time to celebrate our independence and just watch fireworks and have fun with our friends and family,” said Josie Jackson.

“We should always remember the bells of freedom. That’s what’s important,” shared another visitor.