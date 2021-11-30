DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s Dayton Regional Green challenged the community to grow gardens and donate the produce to help reduce food insecurity.

Dayton Regional Green promotes sustainability and energy conservation. On Tuesday the Bring Your Green Giving Garden Challenge awards were given at the Sustainability Luncheon at Top of the Market.

Tippecanoe Middle School won the school award and $1,800.

“These students gave up themselves, gave up their time, and they didn’t ask for anything in return. I just wanted an opportunity for the students to be recognized for their unselfishness,” Dale Bonifas said.

Bonifas is the teacher in charge of the garden club at Tippecanoe Middle School.

“A couple of years ago I had a couple of students come to me and they wanted to have an impact on the school,” Bonifas said.

As they started brainstorming, he said the students wanted to turn an overgrown courtyard into a garden. Now the garden club donates the vegetables to the local community.

“I think that was just so great that these younger children understand the significance of kids that don’t know where their next meal is coming from. So we couldn’t be more pleased,” Montgomery County Commissioner President Judy Dodge said. “It was an honor to be here to present the awards.”

Dayton Regional Green, Montgomery County Commissioners, Agraria Regenerative Farm, and Five Rivers MetroParks decided the winners based on points earned through production, participation, sustainability, their green certification, and how they reduced their environmental impact. 11 organizations and 32 individuals participated in the challenge.

The Community Group Award of $1,800 went to Christ United Methodist Church.

Lisa Helm with Dayton Urban Grown was awarded an individual award of $900.

Tim Pritchard with Five Rivers MetroParks received an individual award of $250.

A special recognition award of $250 was given to The Miami Valley School.

Dayton Regional Green reports the challenge prevented the release of 40,281 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.