Girls inspired as Vice President Kamala Harris takes oath

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Representation matters. We see it as girls across the country watched in awe as Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the 49th vice president of the United States, the only woman, and African American and person of Asian descent to hold the title.

“It was amazing to see the first time ever a vice-president be a woman and she is a woman of color,” said 7-year-old Sophia Ward.

“When I grow up, I want to be president!” said 4-year-old Penelope Ramsey.

14-year-old, Daizha Rutledge said, “I felt empowered to know that more African American people are coming up for higher classes and getting the recognition we need.”

While life for these young ladies is just getting started they each saw this moment as inspirational.

“My family watched it too. I just loved it because it was just inspiring me to be whatever I wanted to be,” said Sophia.

“Kamala made me feel like the stuff I want to do with my future and the stuff that I want to achieve that I will be able to,” Daizha said.

They were also able to see themselves in the youngest inaugural poet, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman. During her performance of her original work, ‘The Hill We Climb’ Gorman said, “There was always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it,” letting the young girls know that they too are capable of living out their wildest dreams.