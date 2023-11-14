WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — If you want to feel like you’re walking in a “Winter Wonderland,” Woodland Lights is back for another season.

Beginning Nov. 17, Woodland Lights will officially open for the 2023 season at Washington Township. Festivities will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Washington Twp. RecPlex.

The event will be open Friday through Sunday until Dec. 10, nightly from Dec. 14 through Dec. 23. On Christmas Eve and Day, Woodland Lights will be closed. From Dec. 26 to 30, the lights will be the only attraction at the event.

A preview party will be held on Nov. 16 for visitors to take a stroll through the light displays. Preview party tickets are $5 for lights only.

General admission tickets are $9 each or $20 each for a season pass. Children 2-years-old and younger will have free admission to the event.

Families will get the chance to enjoy carriage rides, festive lights, hot cocoa, Santa Claus and so much more. Character and pet nights will also be returning.