DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Germanfest Picnic lite edition is underway for the second day. This year’s traditional celebration at Riverscape Metro Park was canceled because of the pandemic.

But Germanfest food and beverages are still available on-site or for carry-out at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner clubhouse.

You can reserve tables for groups of up to six people in increments of two hours.