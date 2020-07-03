BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s lower house of parliament has voted to pass new legislation finalizing the country’s long-awaited phase-out of coal, over objections from environmental groups the plan is not ambitious enough.
The upper house was expected to approve the plan later Friday that lays out a roadmap for phasing out coal by 2038. It also earmarks some 40 billion euros ($45 billion) to affected regions to support them with the transition.
Germany is already phasing out nuclear power by the end of 2022. The government envisions greater reliance on renewable energy and hydrogen in future, with use of natural gas increased in the interim.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- FL Sheriff: I’ll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
- Dayton mask ordinance now under effect
- German parliament votes to phase out coal
- MLB coaches ‘Zoom’-ing in with players in prep for 60-game season
- Turkish fireworks factory blast kills 2, injures 73