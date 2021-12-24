DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A generous family helped other families of sick children by donating to the Ronald McDonald House this holiday season.

Staff at Ronald McDonald House said the Drake family stopped by and donated 1,000 toys in honor of their daughter, Adelyn. The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House after Adelyn was born in 2012. She passed away in 2013 when she was just at seven months old.

Staff said they truly overwhelmed by their donators big hearts and express a heart-felt thank you to the Drake family.