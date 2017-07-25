Gender of Carlisle baby remains is unknown

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN/WLWT) – The Warren County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the gender of the baby remains found outside the Carlisle home are unknown.

Authorities on Monday were back at the Carlisle house where a baby’s remains were found.

According to neighbors, deputies arrived at the house around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Crews left the house just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

2 News crews witnessed authorities removing several items from the home during the investigation.

Brooke Skylar Richardson, 18, has already been arraigned on a reckless homicide charge after investigators found remains of an infant in her families backyard.

Investigators initially believed the remains were that of a stillborn, but the prosecutor says evidence indicates that the infant was born alive.

Authorities would not say why they returned to the home on Monday night.

#BREAKING: Authorities outside home of Skylar Richardson whos facing one count of reckless homicide after remains were found at home. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/dp8J9Vjlmt— Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) July 25, 2017

Our partners at WLWT are also at the scene. According to WLWT’s reports, they say detectives have not confirmed the baby was Richardson’s, and they’ve sealed court documents including both search warrants.

#NOW: Investigators expect to be on the scene for at least a few more hours. #wlwt— Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) July 25, 2017

#NOW: Warren Co. Sheriff’s investigators wouldn’t elaborate on what this search warrant is focusing on, but say they are inside home. #wlwt— Dan Griffin WLWT (@DanGriffinWLWT) July 25, 2017

READ MORE: Prosecutor: Infant found buried in backyard of Carlisle home was born aliveREAD MORE: Teen appears in court after skeletal remains of baby found