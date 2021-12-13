The Geminid Meteor Shower will peak Monday night into Tuesday morning (December 13th-14th). This is one of the best meteor showers annually, and we will have decent weather for seeing it here in the Miami Valley.



We expect mostly clear sky, with just a few passing clouds overnight. You may see meteors as early as late evening, but the best viewing will happen after 2am. Meteors will continue to cross the sky through dawn on Tuesday.



The Geminids’ radiant point–the point from which the meteors seem to radiate– is near the bright star Castor, in the Gemnini constellation. Look east to find this in the evening sky. It will be at it’s highest point around 2am.

The moon will be about 75% lit through the first part of the night, but will be setting around 2:30am. So there will be plenty of time to view the shower. Find a dark spot, away from city lights, and give yourself at least an hour of viewing time. It will take some time for your eyes to adjust to the dark. Keep in mind that meteors often come in spurts, and that means lulls in activity, as well. You don’t need any special equipment to see the show–maybe just some blankets to keep warm! Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s overnight.