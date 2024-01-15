Related video: Prior coverage of Gem City Roller Derby

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gem City Roller Derby is hoping to bring new participants to the sport of roller skating.

According to a release, the non-profit organization will be hosting four open registration events during the month of January at Skateworld of Vandalia on 333 S. Brown School Rd.

Attendees will be able to learn the fundamentals of the sport in a safe and fun environment.

Gem City Roller Derby also took to Facebook to make the announcement.

The dates and times of each event are as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gem City Roller Derby encourages people of all skill levels to attend if interested. Those looking to do so can sign up here for additional information.