Gateway Cathedral reopening sanctuary on Easter Sunday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — After nearly ten years of vacancy, vandalism and extensive damage from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, Gateway Cathedral in Trotwood is planning to reopen its sanctuary this weekend.

Like the resurrection worshippers will celebrate on Easter Sunday, the church is celebrating a rebirth of its own.

“It being resurrection Sunday speaks volumes to what we’ve been able to do here with the help of the Lord to resurrect this building and this community in one way or another,” said Norman J. Scearce.

Pastor Scearce said he knew the building needed work. But didn’t imagine that it would take nearly 10 years to reopen. “Six to seven years prior to our purchase, this building sat empty slated for demolition when we found it in 2014.”

The church will welcome people back into the sanctuary after repairing years of damage and set backs due to vacancy, vandalism, and the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

“Its the mission of the church to persevere through uncertain times and I hope and pray that we’ve been able to exude the mission of Jesus Christ in everything that we do,” he said.

The church is located on 5501 Olive Rd. Easter service will be held in the sanctuary April 4, at 12:30 p.m.