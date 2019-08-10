Gas Leak in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)–A gas leak in Centerville temporarily shutdown one road and caused three homes to be evacuated Friday evening.

It happened before 7:30 PM when a contractor struck an underground line in the 1500 block of Ambridge Road. Vectren was called to shutoff the line. As a precaution, three homes were evacuated until the leak could be fixed. The Centerville Police department reports there were no injuries in the incident.

