Garth Brooks reschedules Cincinnati concert for 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Garth Brooks performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH)– Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Paul Brown Stadium for 2021.

The new date will now be May 1, 2021. All tickets will be honored, the country star’s team said in a press release Monday. The concert was scheduled for June 27, 2020.

When tickets went on sale in December of last year, Brooks sold out the stadium with 70,000 tickets purchased in 75 minutes.

This will be the singers first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio stop of this stadium tour.