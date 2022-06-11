HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a garage fire in Huber Heights early Saturday morning.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, crews were called to a fire on the 6800 block of Highbury Road at 12:18 a.m.

The fire started in the garage, which was a total loss.

Cars were also damaged in the fire, according to the battalion chief. There does not appear to be any damage to surrounding houses.

There were no injuries, and the family was self-evacuated. Butler, Dayton and Huber Heights fire crews helped to put out the fire.

It is currently unclear how the fire started. The incident is under investigation.

