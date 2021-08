DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance received more than $1 million to help it recover from pandemic losses.

The $1,163,809 grant comes from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, part of a federal spending bill passed in December 2020. The bill designates $15 billion for independent entertainment venues and cultural institutions, the DPAA said. The grant funds performing arts organizations, producers, promoters, museums, talent representatives, independent movie theatres and other qualifying arts and cultural organizations that have endured devastating financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.