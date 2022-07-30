DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Downtown Dayton will be hosting the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. Full list of the weekend events can be found here.

The Celtic Fest features three stages of entertainment, seven headlining bands, food and drinks and cultural events.

The Dayton Celtic Festival was canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. Organizers said because COVID restrictions were lifted too late in 2021, the festival was downsized to the Celtic Knot Celebration.

Dancers from the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance will be performing at the festival.

