FUYAO: Fined $724K in federal penalties, ‘multiple hazards at plant’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Occupational Health and Safety Administration fined Fuyao Glass America $724,380 for exposing employees to multiple safety and health hazards at its Moraine production plant.

According to the OHSA website, the plant’s fine were for a site specific targeting program, where reported illness and injury rates were high.

OHSA cited Fuyao for nine repeated violations and 13 serious violations, including:

Exposing employees to electrical safety violations Failing to evaluate the workplace to determine permit-required confined spaces Train employees on lockout/tag out and entering confined places Install machine guarding Providing hearing protection Provide personal protective equipment Require the use of fall protection

OHSA stated in a release Monday it had inspected the Fuyao plant 12 times in the past four years.

“This company’s repeated failure to implement and enforce safety and health programs at the workplace is unacceptable,” Acting Regional Administrator Bill Donovan said. “Employes must continually evaluate their facilities for hazards, train employees and managers to use proper safety controls and equipment to keep worksites safe and healthful.”

Fuyao has 15 business days from receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request a conference with the area OHSA director or contest the findings in front of an independent review commission.

CORRECTION: Story previously said investigation was due to amputation injury at plant. Investigation included inspection of guards on equipment that would prevent employee injury.