Fuyao Chairman hosts reception for “American Factory” filmmakers after Oscar win

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday dozens of people from Fuyao Glass and the Miami Valley film and business communities celebrated the Oscar win for “American Factory”.

Filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar met privately with Fuayo chairman Cho Tak Wang before heading to the reception. Several other dignitaries from Fuyao, the city of Moraine, and from Jobs Ohio also attended.

Chairman Cho says he’s proud of the filmmakers and the film, though he doesn’t agree with everything that was portrayed. In an interview the chairman talked about the film and the issues it explored at Fuyao.

The chairman acknowledges parts of the film showed him and Fuyao in a negative light, but he said through a translator that he embraces the criticism and wants to learn from it. The chairman says he’s proud that he granted full access to the filmmakers, allowing them to film anything they wanted over the course of several years. They ended up filming more than 13,000 hours of material.

The chairman says many of the negative elements from the film have started conversations about how to improve operations.

Chairman Cho says, “They’re a very professional, hardworking couple, just like Fuyao. We do the same. Even though actually the movie talked about a lot of negative things about the chairman, he still respects the directors and actually congratulates them for winning the Oscar. That’s why tonight, the chairman is spending money to celebrate their party for them.”

Reichert and Bognar passed around their Oscars at the reception, and exchanged gifts with Chairman Cho.