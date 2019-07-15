Furniture company donates $20K in bedding, mattresses to tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local furniture company makes a major donation to help ease the burden of recovery for victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Morris Furniture donated bedding and about 200 mattresses and unloaded them at St. Vincent de Paul’s warehouse in Dayton. The donation is estimated at more than $20,000. From the warehouse, the mattresses and bedding will go to families who likely haven’t been getting much shut-eye since the tornado outbreak.

“We are distributing furniture vouchers,” explains Laurie Cross, the manager of volunteer services at St. Vincent de Paul. “Once they get that voucher, they are able to come to our store and choose the mattress they need.”

“A mattress is that one thing in your home that is that safe haven,” states Larry Klaben, CEO & President of Morris Furniture. “It’s a universal kind of need rather than maybe a dining table, living room, so it’s something that we know that all families could use.”

For so many who lost so much, it’s a new place to rest their heads at night, providing some relief and refuge from the daunting task of rebuilding.

“It’s so important to regain that sense of home,” says Cross.

Morris Furniture is also offering tornado victims new employee prices on furniture as well as extended financing.

For tornado recovery resources through St. Vincent de Paul, click here.

