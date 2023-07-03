The video in the player above is replaying the Doppler radar for the area during the time the funnel cloud was spotted.

A funnel cloud was spotted in Clark County near Dialton and Springfield late Monday afternoon, but the threat appears to have been as short-lived as it was unexpected.

Photos and videos have been submitted to 2 NEWS of the cloud as well as shared on social media.

The National Weather Service is currently looking to see if there are any reports of damage.

[7:16 PM] We have several photos and videos of a funnel cloud that occurred at 6:23 PM near Dialton in Clark County, Ohio. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 3, 2023

There are currently no watches or warnings for the Miami Valley area.

Storm Team 2’s Cameron Saliga said that we should not be surprised during Tuesday’s holiday and Wednesday by the occasional seasonal pop-up thunderstorm due to the humidity in the air.