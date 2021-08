Perfect weather for festivals, fairs and summer fun. Very warm and humid this afternoon so sunscreen and extra drinks are needed if you are having fun in the sun.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and muggy. Low 68

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a few storms. Very warm and humid. High 90.

Highs hover around 90 for the next several days. Starting on Wednesday there is a chance of daily showers and storms.