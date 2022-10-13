Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fun fall fashion event will be taking place in Dayton on Sunday.

According to a release, Theze Dealz – A Thrifty Boutique is holding a fall fashion review show on Sunday, October 16 at 6 p.m. at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Ave., located in the Northwest Shopping Center in Dayton, just next door to Theze Dealz. The event will feature 40 models with looks from business to date night to holiday parties.

Owner of Theze Dealz, Zontaye Richardson, says it is a fun event for everyone to come out and celebrate the fifth anniversary of the store, but also see and celebrate the diversity of the event.

“We have an 80-year-old and a 3-year-old modeling, so it shows the diversity of what we have to offer,” Richardson said.

Richardson says that since the economy has caused a bit of a budget for people that anything you find in the thrift store is not going to be limited.

Ticket prices are available for presale for $12 for children and go to $40 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets include a grab bag, coupon, reserved table seating and a meal of your choice.

General admission prices increase at the door, but presale tickets can be purchased here.

To find out more about the event, you can visit the event page here.