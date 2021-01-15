Fulton Elementary 6th graders ‘march for peace’

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — There’s a lesson to be learned from the chaos at the Capitol but at Fulton Elementary School in Springfield, there are several.

“We have such a diverse population in our building. We have African American, Caucasian, Haitian, Creole, Asian, and Hispanic so I want our students to learn how to live together, work together, learn together, and be able to have differences, but be able to solve them in a peaceful way,” said Deborah Howard, the principal of Fulton Elementary.

With signs of love and peace, Howard said the students learned how to advocate for change without the disorder. She said they also learned the value of peace, which is a favored concept of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I actually was employed by Southern Christian Leadership Conference many years ago, and had the opportunity to sit at the feet of Coretta Scott and Martin Luther King Jr. III, and had a chance to digest so many experiences they had so this is extremely important to me,” Howard said.

The march was held by the school’s 6th graders who are trying to make sense of recent events.

“They said we just want peace. We want to feel safe in the world. We want to feel safe in our schools because we’ve had to have lockdown drills and things like that. They just want to feel safe and they want peace,” said Howard.