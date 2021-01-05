Frustration, anger in Miami Valley after gun reforms promised after Dayton shooting expire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anti-violence advocates are upset the gun reforms proposed after the Dayton shooting expired this week without a vote. They say Governor DeWine is going back on his word after he also signed the “Stand Your Ground” bill into law.

Republican Senator Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls originally sponsored the STRONG Ohio bill in 2019. Tuesday he confirmed he will again introduce the bill this year to the new legislature. But he acknowledges it will be a difficult uphill battle. Many Miami Valley leaders say the ongoing inaction is difficult to withstand.

Senator Dolan says, “My goal is to get it passed, my goal is to have it become law.” He doesn’t just want to spark a conversation, he wants results. But progress has been hard to come by in the year-plus since he first introduced the STRONG Ohio package of gun reforms. He says, “It is not a gun control bill. Don’t get caught up in the noise about it. It is a bill designed to stop gun violence.”

Back in August of 2019 on the night of the shooting, chants of “Do something” drowned out the governor in the Oregon District. In October 2019 he introduced the original reforms, joined by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

At the time Governor DeWine said, “I want to thank her for her support of this bill, and frankly for her wise counsel.”

But that relationship soured as the inaction stretched from months to more than a year. The bill wallowed in committee, never got a vote, then expired. If any meaningful gun violence legislation will pass, Mayor Whaley thinks it won’t come from the statehouse. “It is saying something when I think you’re going to get something out of Washington DC before you get it out of somewhere else.”

WATCH Miami Valley and state leaders say they feel betrayed after Governor DeWine signs Stand Your Ground bill into law after first threatening to veto it:

Recently-retired Republican Senator Peggy Lehner also championed the bill, but she wasn’t confident her colleagues would act to ensure a similar shooting would never happen again. Back in August of 2020, on the one-year anniversary of the Dayton mass shooting, she said, “The legacy is not going to be gun safety, it’s just not.”

For many people, the bill isn’t just policy, it’s personal. Since losing his father in the mass shooting, Dion Green has spent countless hours trying to get through to lawmakers on behalf of his community. “I’m in the Statehouse all December. The STRONG Ohio bill is getting no action, but all the other bills are flying through the lame-duck session.”

Senator Dolan says this bill is not perfect and he knows it, but he says it’s something. But he also says the new speaker and many of his senate colleagues do not view it favorably.