Frost Advisory Tonight

***FROST ADVISORY 2 AM – 10 AM SUNDAY MORNING***

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s once again. All of the Miami Valley is under frost advisory except Mercer and Auglaize County. Sensitive plants should be covered or brought inside. Temperatures may be freezing at the ground level.

Highs on Sunday will be back around the normal temperature of 66 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold and clear, frost advisory. Low 35

TOMORROW: Cold start, nice, fall-like afternoon. High 66

SUNDAY NIGHT: Still chilly and clear. Low 39

MONDAY: Nice, cool and breezy. High 63

The next big change comes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70, then a cold front comes through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop during the day on Wednesday. There is a chance for rain late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Lows will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s to end the week.