From hot to cold

October started with highs in the 90s. November starts with highs in the 40s.

The temperature range was 60 degrees during the month of October.

Record-breaking high temperatures kicked off the month. Dayton reached a high of 94 degrees on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

This was the hottest start on record. 94 degrees broke the 1897 record by one degree.

On Oct. 12 Dayton dropped to a low of 34 degrees. Many areas saw their first freeze.

The wide range of temperatures will keep Oct. 2019 off the record books. Right now the average temperature for the month is 59.34 degrees. This misses the top 10 by 0.08 degrees.

There are two days left, but the high temperatures will barely be above the average. If anything, the average will go down a bit by the 31st.

November will start much more drastically. Dayton is expected to drop below 32 degrees early Friday morning.

The high will only be in the 40s on the first. It looks like November will start off about 50 degrees cooler than the start of October.