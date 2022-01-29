Bitterly cold air has settled into the Miami Valley today. Starting out the weekend with morning temperatures in the single digits to the single digits below zero. Any breeze will give sub zero wind chills this morning. Later today under the influence of high pressure, we should see plenty of sunshine. Clouds roll back in tonight and Sunday will be a little warmer.

TODAY: Very cold. More sun than clouds. High 22

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Passing flurry? Low 16

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. A little warmer. High 32

A dry start to the week with a warm up Monday and Tuesday. Unsettled weather and colder temperatures for the rest of the week.