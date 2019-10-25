Friends of kidnapping victim share reaction after officer’s resignation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of a deceased kidnapping victim say they’re pleased that a Dayton police officer allegedly behind a controversial Facebook comment has resigned.

The Dayton Police Department announced Officer Timothy Liddy’s resignation Thursday.

The resignation, which was effective Thursday, came not long before Liddy was set to be interviewed by the the city’s Professional Standards Bureau, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

The police chief and other top officials met with the family of Kwasi Casey earlier this week to apologize and let them know that the comments do not reflect the views of the police department, the spokesperson said.

Some friends of Casey told 2 NEWS they believe the officer’s resignation is a step in the right direction to regain the public’s trust.

“He was a good guy,” said Tyrone Martin, a childhood friend who had known Casey for 20 years. “Nobody deserved what happened to him.”

According to authorities, 40-year-old Kwasi Casey was kidnapped in July, and his remains were found in September in a burned garage.

After Casey was identified, Officer Timothy Liddy, who had been on administrative leave since May, allegedly posted to Facebook, “Karma finally got Kwasi!” and referred to him as a “career criminal.”

“It was insensitive and it was real unethical for him to be a public servant, but he’s speaking like that to the community like one of our members that was lost,” Martin said.

Martin, who runs the Ohio chapter of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, is among activists who had called for Liddy to be fired.

“I don’t believe his death will be in vain because the community, from his death, have come together,” said Kenya Baker, another childhood friend of Casey.

Baker told 2 NEWS she is pleased with how city and police officials have responded to the Facebook post.

An administrative investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.

“I’m far too mature to make over-generalizations and say an entire group of individuals are any certain way just based off of one member’s comments,” Baker said of the Dayton police.

As Casey’s death is being investigated as a homicide, both friends told 2 NEWS they remain hopeful Casey’s family will get answers.

“The officers, the investigators, they just need to get on their job, just do it,” Martin said. “I’m hoping, I’m praying that they get justice.”

2 NEWS has reached out to Liddy on social media and also went to an address listed for him and left our contact information. We’re still waiting to hear back.

