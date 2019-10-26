Free trees handed out in Beavercreek for tornado-affected properties

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek is continuing to rebuild after the Memorial Day tornadoes. On Saturday the Beavercreek Wetlands Association partnered with Five Rivers MetroParks to hand out free trees to Beavercreek residents.

The goal is to help people replace plants that were damaged or destroyed during the tornadoes. Some of the species that were passed out include native oaks and hickories grown locally by Five Rivers MetroParks.

Neal Sisk of Beavercreek says, “The trees around the house were original when it was built in 1972. They were probably 20 some years old then. So, the trees we lost were 60 to 80 years old.

If you missed Saturday’s event, the organization is planning another one next spring.

