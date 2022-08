DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local organization is giving out free school supplies to families and teachers in need in Dayton this afternoon.

With God’s Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway on August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 5505 North Dixie Drive.

More than 500 backpacks will be available.

In addition, teachers will be provided with classroom supplies. Teachers must bring school ID. Children must be present with an adult and the adult must show ID.