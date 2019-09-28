Free homecoming dress giveaway held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The “Say Yes to the Homecoming Dress” event was held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Carriage Inn of Dayton.

There they helped teens get ready for dance season welcoming any current high school or middle school student in need of a dress, shoes, or jewelry. They provide one free outfit, and they hope to lessen the cost for high schoolers.

If you missed Saturday’s event, organizers say they’ll hold another one for prom season.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.