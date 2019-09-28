Free homecoming dress giveaway held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The “Say Yes to the Homecoming Dress” event was held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Carriage Inn of Dayton. 

There they helped teens get ready for dance season welcoming any current high school or middle school student in need of a dress, shoes, or jewelry. They provide one free outfit, and they hope to lessen the cost for high schoolers. 

If you missed Saturday’s event, organizers say they’ll hold another one for prom season. 

