MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Flying Horse Farms is a campground in New Gilead Ohio that offers fun camp experiences for children with serious illnesses.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to cancel in-person activities. Instead, they are traveling across the state of Ohio to deliver "camp-in-a-box" kits for their campers and families.

In this time of increased isolation it's even more so that [the kids] are isolated inside. So we wanted to give them just a sense of that fun that they get at camp that they're not getting this year," explained Rachel Escusa, communications director at Flying Horse Farms.